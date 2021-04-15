FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.59

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.59 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 91.10 ($1.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,079,432 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.