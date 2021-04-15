First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 265.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

