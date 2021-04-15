First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $66.62 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.