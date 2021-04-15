First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FNK opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

