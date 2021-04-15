First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10,258.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter.

