First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

