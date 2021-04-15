First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

