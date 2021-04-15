First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 849 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.03 and a 12-month high of $330.50. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.13.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

