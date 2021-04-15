First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDXX traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.22 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

