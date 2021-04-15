First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $633,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,443. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

