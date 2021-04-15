First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 1,891 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

