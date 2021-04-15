First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $161.74. 114,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $425.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

