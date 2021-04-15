First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 634,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

