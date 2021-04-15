First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

