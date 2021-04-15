First Hawaiian Bank Sells 289 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

