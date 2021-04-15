First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

