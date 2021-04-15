First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

