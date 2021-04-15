First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

