First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

