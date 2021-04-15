First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

