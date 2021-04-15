First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $607.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. First Financial has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial by 58.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

