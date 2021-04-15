First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 376 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.31. 39,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.