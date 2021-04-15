First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $633.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,167. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.42 and its 200 day moving average is $493.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

