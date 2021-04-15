First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.
In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
