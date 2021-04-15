First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

NYSE TFC traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 159,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,401. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.