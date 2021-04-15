First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.94. 161,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,916. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $426.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

