First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $416.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $415.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.