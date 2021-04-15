First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. 269,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,611,250. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.