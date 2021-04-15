First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 537,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

