First Busey Co. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

