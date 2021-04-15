First Bank & Trust Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.17. 26,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -380.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

