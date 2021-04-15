First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,283.73. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,849.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

