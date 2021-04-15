First Bank & Trust Acquires 979 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

