Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98). Approximately 6,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

