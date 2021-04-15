Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.24

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.24 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 79.98 ($1.04). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 32,515 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £103.00 million and a P/E ratio of -52.67.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

