Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

TSE FTT opened at C$31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.64. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $233,911.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

