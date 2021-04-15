Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,027. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 581.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

