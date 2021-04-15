Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.
Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,027. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.
In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 581.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
