Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,502,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,326. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03.

