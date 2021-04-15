FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,636 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

