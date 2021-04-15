FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,632 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,632 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $31.59 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

