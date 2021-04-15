FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

