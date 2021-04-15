FDx Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $594.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

