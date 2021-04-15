FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 83.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CRH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

