FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,198 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,776.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,446,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 77,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $540.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.42. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

