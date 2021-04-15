F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £470.40 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £470.40 ($614.58).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 61 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £491.05 ($641.56).

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 841 ($10.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 788.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 765.36. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846.61 ($11.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

