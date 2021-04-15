Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,937.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

