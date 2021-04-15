Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Down to $50.71

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.71, but opened at $48.95. Fastenal shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 49,462 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

