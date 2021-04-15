Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 65 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.91. 10,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $277.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

