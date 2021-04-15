Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Qorvo stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,483. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.