Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 1,437,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

