Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 80 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $28.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $639.08. 406,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,496. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $628.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.31. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

